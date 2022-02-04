Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Shares Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,536 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 16.40% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III worth $27,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIII. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,439,000.

HIII opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

