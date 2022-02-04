Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.76 Per Share

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $6.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.30. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.06 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.27.

HUM opened at $426.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

