Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Boosted by Natixis

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 687.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,931 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.11% of Humana worth $56,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in Humana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Humana by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $426.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.27.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

