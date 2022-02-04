Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes $410,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $269.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

