Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ HBP opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Huttig Building Products has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $261.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.53.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 67.80%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

