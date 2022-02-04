HyperQuant (HQT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,143.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. HyperQuant has a market cap of $15,044.31 and $3,143.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00043489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00112043 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

