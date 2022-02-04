Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Receives $13.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HYZN shares. Colliers Securities cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyzon Motors will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

