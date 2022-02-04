Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) shot up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.07. 5,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 89,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Icosavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Analysts predict that Icosavax Inc will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,011,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Icosavax in the third quarter worth $56,888,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $54,824,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $46,675,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $35,249,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

