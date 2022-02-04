IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Update

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.1 days.

IGIFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of IGIFF opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $41.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.4514 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

