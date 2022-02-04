Ignition Trading Up 127.8% Over Last Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $135,093.50 and $117.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 127.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,518,655 coins and its circulating supply is 1,505,482 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

