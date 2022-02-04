IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IM Cannabis Corp. is an MCO in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector. It operates principally in Israel, Germany and Canada. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Israel. “

Separately, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of IM Cannabis from C$10.25 to C$9.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of IMCC stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. IM Cannabis has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 60.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IM Cannabis will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,589,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,398,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 60,664 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,260,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 692,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 276,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 38,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

