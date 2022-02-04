Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2673 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Imperial Oil has increased its dividend payment by 47.0% over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

IMO opened at $43.05 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 34.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

