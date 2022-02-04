Indexed Finance (NDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $112,134.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 595.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00008457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00050724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.15 or 0.07392276 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00054912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,698.98 or 1.00059814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

