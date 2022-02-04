Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.40

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.40 and traded as low as $42.05. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 6,515 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

