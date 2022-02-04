Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) PT Raised to €48.40 at Credit Suisse Group

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €48.20 ($54.16) to €48.40 ($54.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.40) to €5.55 ($6.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. 178,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

