Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report sales of $385.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $390.30 million and the lowest is $381.26 million. Infinera reported sales of $353.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Infinera by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,749,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,645,000 after buying an additional 293,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,228,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,733,000 after buying an additional 136,442 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Infinera has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

