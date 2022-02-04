Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Infrastructure India shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 454,353 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.87.

About Infrastructure India (LON:IIP)

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

