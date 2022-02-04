Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion updated its FY22 guidance to $6.85-$7.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $86.83 on Friday. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $82.58 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ingredion stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

