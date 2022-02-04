Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 93.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 171.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the last quarter.

UJUL stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30.

