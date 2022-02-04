Insider Buying: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Purchases 71,980 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $351,426.90.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,329.20.

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $329,638,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 23.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 208,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $46,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YOU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

