Insider Buying: Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Buys 7,427 Shares of Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 7,427 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,142 ($42.24) per share, with a total value of £233,356.34 ($313,735.33).

Zillah Byng-Thorne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of Future stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.10), for a total value of £2,220,149 ($2,984,873.62).

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 3,076 ($41.36) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,463.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,533.21. The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94. Future plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,968 ($53.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. Future’s payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUTR shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($70.25) target price on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.16) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,512 ($60.66) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,225.40 ($56.81).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

