Insider Selling: 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells $74,000.00 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $74,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $90,280.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.21.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,951 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,453 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,711 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

