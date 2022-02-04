Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $41,850.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brent Hyder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84.

Shares of CRM opened at $212.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.64. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.