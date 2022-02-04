Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 21st, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00.
NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $70.97. 391,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,315. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.31.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
