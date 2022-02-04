Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $1,460,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TRV traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $171.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,166. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.57 and a 12 month high of $173.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

