Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Sells 18,980 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. 387,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $56.30.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,724,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,766,000 after buying an additional 67,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
