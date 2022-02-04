Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Sells 18,980 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. 387,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,724,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,766,000 after buying an additional 67,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

