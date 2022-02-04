Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $315,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $5,517,625. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.52.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.