Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,002,400 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 1,196,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:INTV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,625. Integrated Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development.

