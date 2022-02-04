Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,002,400 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 1,196,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS:INTV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,625. Integrated Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.
About Integrated Ventures
