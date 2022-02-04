Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lifted by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.4% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

INTC traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $47.41. 670,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,742,551. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.60%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

