Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $1,419,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $1,340,800.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $1,452,200.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,479,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,544,800.00.

IBKR stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

