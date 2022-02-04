International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM opened at $137.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

