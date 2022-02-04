International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) PT Raised to SEK 80

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from SEK 70 to SEK 80 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IPCFF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

Shares of IPCFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 39,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,251. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.