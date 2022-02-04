Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.58.
A number of research firms recently commented on ITPOF. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $27.00.
Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile
Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.
