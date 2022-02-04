Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITPOF. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 33.26%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

