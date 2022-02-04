Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €3.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €3.00 ($3.37) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.26) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.65) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.70 ($3.03) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.26) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.81) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.81 ($3.16).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.69) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.