Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

VLT stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.