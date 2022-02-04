Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,520 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco worth $19,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Invesco by 257.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

