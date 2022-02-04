Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.03

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 85310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PGX)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

