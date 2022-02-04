Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.03

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 85310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

