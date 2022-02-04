Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of VVR opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $4.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 312,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

