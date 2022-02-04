Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Short Interest Update

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,160,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 10,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $360,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,946 shares of company stock worth $9,970,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $353,331,000 after purchasing an additional 477,801 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,536,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $53,546,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ISBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

