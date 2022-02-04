Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,450 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,189% compared to the average volume of 114 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCDA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioCardia by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,396 shares during the period. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCDA opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 72.74% and a negative net margin of 1,237.37%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioCardia will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

