Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,244 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,753% compared to the typical volume of 283 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

