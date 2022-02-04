Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 14,519 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 651% compared to the typical volume of 1,934 put options.

QFIN traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,143. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QFIN. CLSA upped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 55,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.