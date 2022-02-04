Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INVH. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.77.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

