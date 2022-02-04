iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 109.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,037,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,734,000 after purchasing an additional 545,291 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,759,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,310,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,653,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,167,000 after purchasing an additional 41,143 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

