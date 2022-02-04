iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 23.6% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $69,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,037,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,734,000 after purchasing an additional 545,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,380,387 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.02.

