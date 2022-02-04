iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $17,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,358,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,022,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,376,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after buying an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. 589,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,873,008. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

