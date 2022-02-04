iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Up 23.1% in January

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 833.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $195,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $65.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.