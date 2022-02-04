iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Share Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.38

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.38 and traded as low as $33.80. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 186,378 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

