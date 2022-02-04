iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.90. 8,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,278. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.