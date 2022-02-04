iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $38,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.18. 26,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,833. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

